New clergy assignments announced

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia announced the following appointments June 30:

Msgr. James P. Lang has been appointed temporary administrator of St. Mary’s Church in Clinton. This appointment is in addition to his ministry as Vicar for Parishes and is effective July 1.

Father Robert D. Chryst, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Syracuse and director of the Spanish Apostolate, will retire July 1.

Father John J. Kurgan, pastor of Holy Cross Church in DeWitt and assuming responsibilities of Vicar General of the Diocese of Syracuse on July 1, is additionally appointed administrator of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Syracuse, effective July 1.

Father John P. Donovan, in addition to his pastorate at Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal, has been appointed moderator of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and St. Ambrose Church in Endicott. Father Kenneth Kirkman, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Joseph parishes in Endicott, and Father Clarence Rumble, pastor of the Church of the Holy Family in Endicott, also have been appointed to serve Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose, in addition to their current pastorates. These appointments will be effective August 14.

Deacon Thomas M. Harley, pastoral associate of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott, has been appointed deacon administrator of Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose. This appointment is effective August 14.