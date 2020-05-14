New clergy assignments will be delayed

New assignments for members of the clergy, which typically begin July 1, will be made later this summer due to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Traditionally, this time of year there are retirements, terms completed, and changes in assignments,” Father John Manno, Vicar for Clergy, wrote in an email to all clergy. “Given all that is taking place with the coronavirus, it has been deemed prudent to pause this process for the time being. Currently, assignments are not open and some further planning is needed regarding parishes. The hope is that sometime in August/September we will resume the personnel process. Thank you for your understanding and support.”