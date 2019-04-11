New priest assignments announced

The Diocese of Syracuse announced new priest assignments April 11.

Retirements

• Father Monsignor James T. O’Brien, pastor of Pope John XXIII Church, Liverpool, and Vicar of the Western Region, Western Area: effective June 2, 2019

• Father R. Paul Mathis, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church, Camden, and Vicar of the Eastern Region, Western Area: effective July 1, 2019

• Father John F. Rose, administrator of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Syracuse: effective July 1, 2019

• Father Corey S. VanKuren, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal: effective July 1, 2019

• Father John A. Buehler, pastor of Historic Old St. John’s Church, Utica: effective July 1, 2019

• Father Philip A. Hearn, pastor of St. Mary-St. Peter Church in Rome: effective July 1, 2019

• Father Joseph E. Scardella, director of the Office of Liturgy and RCIA: effective July 1, 2019. Will remain Pastor of Holy Trinity, Fulton, and St. Stephen’s, Phoenix

Appointments

• Father Zachary K. Miller, pastor of the linked parishes of Pope John XXIII and Christ the King, Liverpool: effective June 2, 2019

• Father Thomas R. Servatius, pastor of Historic Old St. John’s, Utica: effective July 1, 2019

• Father James P. Serowik, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament, Vestal: effective July 1, 2019

• Father Severine P. Yagaza, pastor of the linked parishes of Blessed Sacrament and St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse: effective July 1, 2019

• Father Joseph J. Clemente, pastor of the merged parishes of St. Cecilia’s, Solvay, and Our Lady of Peace, Syracuse, forming the parish of St. Marianne Cope: effective July 1, 2019