Apr 11, 2019 | Local

New priest assignments announced

The Diocese of Syracuse announced new priest assignments April 11.

Retirements

Father Monsignor James T. O’Brien, pastor of Pope John XXIII Church, Liverpool, and Vicar of the Western Region, Western Area: effective June 2, 2019

Father R. Paul Mathis, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church, Camden, and Vicar of the Eastern Region, Western Area: effective July 1, 2019

Father John F. Rose, administrator of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Syracuse: effective July 1, 2019

Father Corey S. VanKuren, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal: effective July 1, 2019

Father John A. Buehler, pastor of Historic Old St. John’s Church, Utica: effective July 1, 2019

Father Philip A. Hearn, pastor of St. Mary-St. Peter Church in Rome: effective July 1, 2019

Father Joseph E. Scardella, director of the Office of Liturgy and RCIA: effective July 1, 2019. Will remain Pastor of Holy Trinity, Fulton, and St. Stephen’s, Phoenix

 

Appointments

Father Zachary K. Miller, pastor of the linked parishes of Pope John XXIII and Christ the King, Liverpool: effective June 2, 2019

Father Thomas R. Servatius, pastor of Historic Old St. John’s, Utica: effective July 1, 2019

Father James P. Serowik, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament, Vestal: effective July 1, 2019

Father Severine P. Yagaza, pastor of the linked parishes of Blessed Sacrament and St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse: effective July 1, 2019

Father Joseph J. Clemente, pastor of the merged parishes of St. Cecilia’s, Solvay, and Our Lady of Peace, Syracuse, forming the parish of St. Marianne Cope: effective July 1, 2019

