New priest assignments announced

The Diocese of Syracuse announced the following priest assignments June 26:

• Father Gaetano T. Baccaro: Administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Minetto and Our Lady of the Rosary Mission in Hannibal, effective July 1, 2019.

Father Bacarro currently serves as pastor of St. Paul’s Church in Oswego and Our Lady of Perpetual Help. St. Paul’s is one of four Oswego parishes that will unite as Christ the Good Shepherd Parish on July 1. Father John Canorro will serve as pastor of the new parish.

• Father Christopher J. Celentano: Administrator of St. Rose of Lima Church in North Syracuse, effective August 1, 2019.

Father Celentano currently serves as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square. He succeeds Father John Canorro as pastoral leader of St. Rose. Father Canorro begins his pastorate of Christ the Good Shepherd in Oswego July 1.

• Father Sean P. O’Brien: Administrator of St. Mary – St. Peter Parish in Rome, effective August 1, 2019.

Father O’Brien currently serves as pastor of the linked Catholic communities of St. Matthew’s in East Syracuse, St. Mary of the Assumption in Minoa, and St. Francis in Bridgeport. He succeeds Father Philip Hearn as pastoral leader of St. Mary-St. Peter. Father Hearn will retire — after more than 50 years of ministry as a priest of the diocese — effective July 1.