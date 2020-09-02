New pastoral assignments announced

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia has made the following appointments in the Diocese of Syracuse:

Reverend Malachi F. Clark, having been ordained to the priesthood on August 15, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception by the Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia, has been assigned as Parochial Vicar at Holy Family Parish in Syracuse, effective September 1, 2020.

Reverend Richard J. Kapral has been appointed Administrator of St. Joseph – St. Patrick Church in Utica. This assignment is effective September 15, 2020.

Reverend Abraham L. Esper has been appointed Administrator of St. Mary’s Church, Clinton. This assignment includes sacramental responsibilities at St. Patrick/St. Anthony Church, Chadwicks, as well as Hamilton College. This assignment is effective September 15, 2020.

Reverend Monsignor Timothy S. Elmer, JCL, in addition to his responsibilities in the offices of Vicar General and the Tribunal, has been appointed Administrator of St. Margaret’s Church, Mattydale. This assignment is effective September 15, 2020.

Reverend Matthew T. Lyons has been appointed Temporary Administrator at Christ Our Hope Parish in Boonville. This assignment is effective September 15, 2020.

Reverend Jason C. Hage has been appointed Pastor of the linked parishes of St. Bernard’s, Waterville, and St. Joseph’s, Oriskany Falls. This appointment is in addition to his responsibilities as Pastor of St. Mary’s Church, Hamilton; St. Joan of Arc Mission, Morrisville; Colgate University Campus Ministry; and Director of Vocation Promotion. This assignment is effective September 15, 2020.