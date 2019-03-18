Obit: Reverend Alfred J. Bebel

Reverend Alfred J. Bebel, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at UHS Wilson Medical Center. Father Bebel was born in Owego, NY to Helen (Lipka) and William Bebel. He graduated from Johnson City High School in 1950 and received his B.A. from Niagara University in 1954. He studied Theology for four years at Our Lady of Angels Seminary, Niagara University. He was ordained into the Catholic priesthood at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Syracuse NY on May 24, 1958. Father Al served as Associate Pastor and Pastor of St Ann’s Church (Binghamton); Chaplain at Broome Community College, Binghamton General Hospital, Wilson Memorial Hospital, Broome Developmental Center and Upstate Medical University Hospital (Syracuse, NY). He continued to be available for Masses, baptisms, weddings and funerals until the day of the fall, that resulted in his death. He regularly said daily Mass and the monthly Polish Mass at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Binghamton.

He also volunteered on many health-related committees; Crisis Call of Broome County, The Cursillo Movement, and the Eastern Farmworker’s Association. He is survived by his sisters, Theresa Valenta (Ft. Myers, Florida), Florence Tomanek (Montgomery Village, Maryland) and Christine Garst (Olympia, Washington); his brother, Bernard Bebel (Binghamton); his uncle Tony Lipka (Owego); aunt, Eleanor Cornett (Tarrytown NY); several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews and dozens of cousins. He corresponded regularly with relatives in Poland, and visited there as often as possible. He enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends in the US and abroad. On days off he loved to visit the farm where he was born in Owego and take long walks in the fields. He also grew vegetables in his little garden patch. Father Bebel will be welcomed into SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 4:00 PM. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Cyril’s. A Vigil for a Deceased Priest will be held on Monday at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St, Binghamton. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, New York. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Binghamton; Catholic Relief Services; or the Eastern Farmworkers Association, 525 N Salinas Street, Syracuse, New York. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.