Out and about Mar. 23 – Apr. 4

March 23

Franciscan Northside Ministries Garlic & Gaelic Fundraiser at St. Daniel’s School, 3004 Court St., Syracuse, 5-7 p.m. The evening is a festive fundraiser to benefit the outreach ministries of Franciscan Northside Ministries: health center for the uninsured, legal clinic, weekly coffee & conversation, women’s group and Peace Camp for children. Enjoy shepherd’s pie, meatball subs, Irish soda bread, Irish & Italian entertainment, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffle, and more. $15/person, 2 for $25.00; children under 10 $5; under 3 free. Contact Sister Dolly Bush with questions: (315) 423-9961 or dabosf@assumptionsyr.org.

March 24

Ethnic dinner presented by Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, 148 Clinton St., Binghamton, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Halupki, pierogi, kielbasa, haluski, homemade desserts, and hot dogs for the kids. Adults $13; children 5-12 $4. Takeout available.

April 2, 3, 4

The Challenge of Culture, the fourth installment in the Disciple Series presented by the Office of Evangelization. As Catholic Christians, we find ourselves caught between the rich teachings of our faith, and the pervading views of contemporary culture. The promise of happiness through material gain, independent thought, power and free choice is continually enticing us… but do these truly satisfy the longings of our hearts? How can we meet people where they are, and present timeless Truth in a way that can be heard and accepted, especially by those who are far from Christ? How do we read the signs of the times in light of the Gospel?

April 2 at Divine Mercy, Central Square, 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.; April 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica, 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.; April 4 at Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal, 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. No cost to attend. Register at OurCatholicFaith.com. Contact the Office of Evangelization for more information: mhallman@syrdio.org or (315) 470-1429.