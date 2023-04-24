‘Prayer has moved mountains’

An interview with Syracuse native Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak

Editor’s note: Staff writer Eileen Jevis interviewed Most Rev. Borys Gudziak, the Archbishop-Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, on his Syracuse roots, the war in Ukraine and his message to the American people. The interview took place during Lent.

Q: I know you grew up in Syracuse and attended Syracuse University. What was growing up in Central New York like for you?

A: My parents were wartime refugees. From the age of 13 to 19, they endured six years of World War II and then they were refugees for five more years — my mother in Austria, my father in Germany. They came to the U.S. in 1950. After my father finished dental school, he was drafted into the army. After his service in Germany, they wanted to settle somewhere, and they looked around at different cities in New York State. Syracuse really enchanted them. That is where they settled and where I was born. It was a wonderful childhood in a city that was diverse, that had beautiful parks, and a lot of snow. Skiing was a second religion in our family. Our family were parishioners at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church on Tipperary Hill. I was baptized there, sang in the choir, served as an altar server and attended daily divine liturgy. I’m very grateful to the City of Syracuse where I also went to college. I graduated from Syracuse University in 1980.

Q: Tipperary Hill is a melting pot of nationalities — Irish, Ukrainian and Italian to name a few. Did the diverse population of your neighborhood influence your childhood and vocation to holy life?

A: They also have a sizable Polish population as well as Slovaks and a lot of Afro- Americans. My father had a dental practice on Delaware Street for many years. He could speak many languages and had a diverse clientele of patients. I still remember the address — it was across the street from Delaware School. Growing up, we were always conscious of the fact that our parents came to this country with nothing. They escaped incredible suffering. During WWII, 7 million people were killed in Ukraine. The U.S. was a land of peace and a land of opportunity. We were able to practice our faith in the Ukrainian Byzantine tradition. St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church had a parish school, a Saturday Ukrainian language and culture school, the Ukrainian Scouts, but we were fully engaged in the life of the Syracuse community — whether it was culture or sports.

America has many problems. It’s not yet heaven on earth, but compared to many other countries, the opportunities people have in the United States are to be celebrated. I’m very grateful looking back on the life of my family, for our life in the U.S., particularly in Syracuse.

Q: Growing up, who inspired you the most? In an interview you did in May 2022, you mentioned Cardinal Josyf Slipyj.

A: Yes, that’s correct. He came to Syracuse in 1968 and Mayor William Walsh gave him the keys to the city at the airport. I was dressed in a Ukrainian costume. I was 7 years old and I was the boy along with another girl who greeted him at the airport. That was the first of a series of meetings I had with him. That was, in some ways, a turning point in my life. I never take it for granted when I visit parishes and I am greeted by children. Because one of those moments changed my life. When I finished at Syracuse University, I felt a vocation to a deeper spiritual life and to priestly service, so I wrote to him. He was almost 90 years old. He invited me to study with him in Rome. I spent three years there, from 1980 to 1983.

Q: Your studies and vocation have taken you around the world. What are a few things that connect us as citizens of the world?

A: Well, I think our Catholic faith is the most universal expression of not only God’s revelation and God’s will, but it is something that unites people on all continents. The Catholic Church is present in just about every country and speaks just about every language. It represents all ethnic and racial groups. I’ve had the great privilege to experience that catholicity — the universality of the Church and I’m very grateful to be a Catholic. The role of the Catholic Church as the unifier cannot be overestimated.

Q: You were in Ukraine shortly before the war began and several times during the war. What have these experiences been like for you?

A: I was there in February, a month after Americans were told to evacuate. Since then, I’ve been there five times this past year. There are two sides to this story. There is great Russian brutality with the tragedy of the war and there is great Ukrainian valor and solidarity.

When I went back to the United States the first time, after the full-scale invasion, I was struck by the fact that in New York, there are a lot of street people. I saw street people sitting or lying on the curb. I did not see that in Ukraine. The 14 million people that were pushed from their homes were absorbed by the poor. Most people in Ukraine are of very modest means — but the poor were helping the poor.

So, there’s tragedy and there’s valor. But the resistance is coming at a tremendous cost. What all Ukrainians are saying is, “Thank you to America. Thank you to the United States, the people of America for their support. We will fight this battle. We will give our lives. Just give us the instruments so we can defend Western civilization, democracy, the rule of law, freedom of the press and freedom of religion. And, ultimately, the God-given dignity of human beings.”

Q: You talked about the resolve and stoicism of the Ukrainian people. They are truly a model for the rest of the world for their bravery and tenacity. What lesson is this for the rest of the world?

A: Freedom is not free. As we approach the Triduum — the passion and resurrection and of our Lord, we are reminded of the story of Ukraine and the courage of Ukrainians. We are reminded that in this life, in this sinful world where there is a lot of evil, aggression, violence and war, that sometimes it is necessary to make sacrifices. Sometimes it’s even necessary to give your life as our Lord did. What is happening in Ukraine, I think, is very Christ-like. There are people giving their lives to defend the innocent. The cemeteries are filling up with fresh graves of people who in one form or another said, “Yes, my life is important, my chronology is important but there is something greater.” I think they believe in eternity, that after death there is eternal life. We see people who are dying for the truth. It’s very sobering and very inspiring.

Q: You talked about three things that people can do to help. Can you share them with our readers?

A: First, prayer is essential and that the Ukrainian people feel the prayer. Prayer has moved mountains and there have been countless miracles in Ukraine. No one expected that David would stand up to Goliath. It’s really a biblical narrative that we are seeing. Many soldiers say they feel the prayer of millions of people. So, keep praying.

Second, seek and distribute true and accurate information about Russia and the war. Look at it critically and share that news. There is a lot of disinformation. Some politicians are arguing for reduced support for Ukraine. It’s important to understand that this is not just a war against Ukrainians, but it is a war against democratic civilization.

Third, this is a massive humanitarian crisis. While many countries are helping, Catholics can concentrate on helping the Catholic Church in its ministry during this critical time. Ukrainians are trying to keep calm and carry on. That is one of the most powerful impressions from my various visits. Millions of refugees have returned to Ukraine. They love their country. It’s a beautiful country and people understand they have to defend it. They wait for the day when they can live peacefully back home.

Q: What would you say to our readers about the sense of despair and polarization many of us feel both at home and around the world?

A: It’s very important for us to not allow the evil one to control what’s going on in our hearts and minds. We can turn the TV off. We can limit social media and keep the poison from coming in. It is up to us to defend our own spiritual, psychological and emotional freedom. There are so many other things to experience. It is wonderful to be in communion in church — to pray together, to celebrate, maybe have a coffee together. People today are literally dying of loneliness. Loneliness is the greatest cause of disease. One of the best ways to get over despair is to go and help someone else. Call someone who is homebound. Bring someone flowers or a hot meal. Help out at church. People who are busy don’t have time to wallow in despair.

Q: Is there any final message for our readers and the citizens of Syracuse?

A: I speak in the name of the head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kyiv, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. He and all of the people in Ukraine are very grateful to Americans for the prayers, their advocacy and support. I ask that you really be aware of this gratitude. They are praying for their friends and benefactors. Please continue to pray for them in return.