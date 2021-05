Bishop Douglas J. Lucia and the Office of Vocation Promotion offered the Via Lucis Stations of the Resurrection at the Holy Family Church Grotto in Fairmount April 23. The event, which included Exposition and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, offered prayers “for an outpouring of vocations to the priesthood and religious life” ahead of the World Day of Prayer for Vocations April 25. (Photos courtesy Christina Longo Photography)