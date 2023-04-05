Quick Questions About Lent with Dc. Stan Olkowski

This week with Dc. Stan Olkowski of Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish, Utica/New Hartford

What does the season of Lent mean to you?

When I think of the season of Lent, I think of an opportunity to reflect on my relationship with Jesus over the course of the past year, and how I may have turned away from him, to repent for those times knowing that his love and mercy endures forever, and finally, to renew my relationship with him, and follow his example of practicing humility. And that is my goal for Lent this year, to pray for the grace to be humble, as Jesus was humble.

We know from Matthew’s gospel, Chapter 6, what Jesus tells us about the three pillars of Lent, almsgiving, prayer and fasting; “When you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your almsgiving may be secret.” “When you pray, go into your inner room, close the door and pray to your Father in secret.” “When you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, so that you may not appear to others to be fasting.”

In Philippians, Chapter 2, we learn through Paul what Jesus expects of us: “Do nothing out of selfishness or out of vain glory; rather, humbly regard others as more important than yourselves, each looking out not for his own interests, but also everyone for those of others. “

Do you give something up? Do you do something extra?

During Lent, I look for ways to help me understand more fully, the ministry of Jesus and his presence in my life; the suffering he endured and the ultimate sacrifice he made for all of us. I try to pay closer attention to daily Scripture at morning Mass, praying the rosary and taking part in the Stations of the Cross. Last year I discovered a Lenten prayer that helped me to understand the true meaning of what fasting should be. The author is unknown but it will be an important part of my Lenten season;

Fast from judging others; feast on Christ dwelling in them.

Fast from fear of illness; feast on the healing power of God.

Fast from words that pollute; feast on speech that purifies.

Fast from discontent; feast on gratitude.

Fast from anger; feast on patience.

Fast from pessimism; feast on hope.

Fast from negatives; feast on encouragement.

Fast from bitterness; feast on forgiveness.

Fast from self concern; feast on compassion.

Fast from suspicion; feast on truth.

Fast from gossip; feast on purposeful silence.

Fast from problems that overwhelm; feast on prayer that sustains.

Fast from anxiety; feast on faith.

Amen.

What’s your foremost childhood memory of Lent?

This is an easy one. Mom decided there would be no dessert during Lent and no eating between meals. That applied to me and my father. The sacrifice would be good for all of us. On Good Friday, my father would be off from work, and from 12 noon until 3 p.m.; there would be no talking, no TV or radio. Afterward we would visit our church and pray in silence for a while. St Michael’s Lancers would stand guard in the sanctuary. On Holy Saturday my father and I would go to the church yard to collect holy water for family members, and people would bring baskets of food to be blessed.

On meatless Fridays, what is your go-to meal, parish fish fry or restaurant during Lent?

Fish fries from Symeon’s Restaurant, sometimes eat in, sometimes take out.

How do you like to observe Holy Week?

For the past several years, I have assisted in the celebration of the Easter Triduum as a lay minister. This year I will have the opportunity to participate as an ordained deacon, at the Mass of the Lord’s supper, with the washing of feet, Good Friday of the Lord’s passion, and the Easter Vigil. In these three days that lead up to the Resurrection and Easter Sunday, we get to accompany Jesus, as he prays in the Garden of Gethsemane, is arrested, scourged and crowned with thorns, condemned to death, as he carries his cross to Calvary, and ultimately dies for our salvation. I feel very blessed and grateful to be able to be a part of these three days that culminate with Christ’s resurrection.

Bonus question: What’s your favorite Easter morning treat?

When I was young it was an Easter basket. Now I’m perfectly happy celebrating the Resurrection!

