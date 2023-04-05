Quick Questions About Lent with Sr. Katie Eiffe, CSJ

This week with Sr. Katie Eiffe, CSJ — Diocesan Director of Synodal Planning and Vicar for Religious

What does the season of Lent mean to you?

The word “Lent” is derived from an ancient English word meaning “Spring.” When I think of Spring, I think of new life … the earth rising up from the dark and cold of Winter to new growth, new life. Within the Church, it is also the time of preparation for the candidates and catechumens who will be received into the Church at the Easter Vigil. So the Church enters into that preparation as well. It is a time when all of us are called to conversion — to turn our lives over to Christ, or to re-turn our lives to Him if we have drifted from Him. There is a wonderful hymn written by Rory Cooney titled “Change Our Hearts.” The refrain is:

“Change our hearts this time, your word says it can be. Change our minds, this time, your life would make us free. We are the people your call set apart; Lord, this time, change our hearts. This time. … I love it! THIS TIME. … Lord, help me to truly be your disciple!”

Do you give something up? Do you do something extra?

When I was a child, I always gave up candy … and then couldn’t wait until Sunday so I could “make up” for the previous seven days when I didn’t eat any! Now, I try to do something positive … change some behavior, or be more attentive to the needs of my sisters and brothers locally and/or globally, or spend more time in prayer, or be more attentive to the presence of God in my life each day. There is a beautiful poem, of which there are many variations, but it has become my Lenten guide in the last few years. I do not know the original author, but the version I love is this: “FAST from discontent, anger, bitterness, self-concern, discouragement, laziness, suspicion, guilt. FEAST on gratitude, patience, forgiveness, compassion for others, hope, commitment, truth, the mercy of God. LENT is just such a time of fasting and feasting.”

What’s your foremost childhood memory of Lent?

On a serious note, I remember the statues in church being covered in purple draping during Holy Week. I remember going to church for three hours, from noon to 3:00, for the Good Friday services … and if for some reason, we did not go, we went to our rooms and were quiet for those three hours. To a child, it seemed like we spent the entire week in church!

On meatless Fridays, what is your go-to meal, parish fish fry or restaurant during Lent?

Usually, a tuna fish sandwich or, maybe a fish fry.

How do you like to observe Holy Week?

I would love to be on retreat during Holy Week, but that doesn’t usually happen. So, I do my best to make sure there is more quiet time, more prayer time, and of course taking part in the Holy Week liturgies.

Bonus question: What’s your favorite Easter morning treat?

A nice breakfast with family, if possible … and of course … chocolate!

