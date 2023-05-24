Religious jubilee celebrates over 800 years of service by religious sisters

Editor’s note: They answered emergencies, switched specialties and changed locales, aware of the graces and the meaning that infused their lives. “I never doubted,” one of them says. “Never dull,” says another. The Catholic Sun asked this year’s jubilarians to write a little about their lives as religious sisters in fields including education, chaplaincy and pastoral work. Here are their stories of friendships gained and blessings received.

On Wednesday, May 17, the Diocese of Syracuse celebrated over 800 years of service offered by 13 religious sisters who celebrated jubilees of significant anniversaries of their religious life! Bishop Douglas J. Lucia celebrated a Mass concelebrated by Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Cunningham and other priests who were present for the celebration at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville.

Following the Mass, the jubilarians and their guests were treated to dinner.

Ten Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, two Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and one Sister Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary were recognized during the Mass and dinner.

Here are the jubilarians:

80 years

Sr. Eugene Marie Schneider, OSF, has been a Sister of St. Francis for 80 years! Much of her ministry has been in the field of education, serving as a teacher in Hoboken, N.J.; Albany; New Brunswick, N.J.; and Riverside, N.J., and as a principal in Long Beach, Cal. and in Tampa, Fla. She then served as Vicar for Religious in the Diocese of St. Petersburg, Fla., from 1993 to 2016.

Sister writes, “I always wanted to be a nurse, so I was assigned to St. Joseph’s Hospital for my first mission, but an emergency arose in a school in Hoboken, N.J., and I was asked to teach for a year. The one year turned into 11 years as I was very happy in the field (of education). From my first assignment, I served God as a teacher and principal for over 45 years. Each year was a joy and a blessing. In St. Petersburg, I enjoyed 16 years in the Office of the Vicar for Religious of the Diocese. I enjoyed preparing for jubilees and caring for other religious. It brought peace and joy to many.

“I am deeply grateful for my years of service; each year was a joy and a blessing. Obedience to the will of God has always been rewarding in ways I could not imagine. Jubilee celebration is a wonderful time to recollect and to thank God for my vocation!”

75 years

Sr. Francis Anthony Sochor, OSF, has been a Sister of St. Francis for 75 years! Her ministry has included serving as principal at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville, St. Rose of Lima School in North Syracuse, as well as St. Anthony School in Lorain, Ohio, and Temple Terrace School in Florida. She has also served as Director of Pastoral Ministry at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Port Charlotte, Fla., and as a teacher in Hoboken, N.J.; St. Matthew School in East Syracuse; Riverside, N.J.; and Albany.

Though she was not able to be present for the jubilee celebration, she writes: “I would do it all over again!” She also noted that her parents, John and Frances Sochor, were the founders of St. Joseph Church in Endicott. She concludes by stating, “Happy memories!”

70 years

Sr. Rose Marie Colasurdo, OSF, has been a Sister of St. Francis for 70 years. She too has served in the ministry of education as a teacher at St. Matthew’s, East Syracuse; St. James, Holy Trinity and St. Therese, all in Syracuse; as well as St. Rose of Lima in North Syracuse. She also served as principal at St. Mary’s in Baldwinsville; as a member of the Pastoral Care Team at Upstate Medical Center; in the Development Office for her community in Syracuse; and as Sacristan in the Motherhouse Chapel.

Sister writes: “My thoughts about religious life were felt strongly during my high school years. I never doubted my decision and was blessed by parents who supported me although I know it was difficult for them to accept. I chose the Sisters of St. Francis since I attended the Convent School and admired their work and mission.

As I reflect on my 70 years as a Sister of St. Francis, I feel that my years of active ministry were grace-filled, and my life was very fulfilling with the wonderful people with whom I worked and those I met.

My years in education were most rewarding working with teachers and watching children grow and excel in their academic skills. It was a powerful ministry working in the schools and parishes and meeting so many faith-filled people. My life has been truly blessed and I feel that I have experienced the hundredfold which God has promised to those who follow Him. It is unbelievable that so many years have gone by and so much has happened, but my chosen path has been a blessing to me in a multitude of ways and for that I am most grateful. Now I can spend time peacefully with the Lord and be of assistance wherever there is a need. It has been a wonderful and enriching life!”

Sr. Rosemary Palladino, OSF, is also celebrating 70 years as a Sister of St. Francis. She has served in the ministry of education as a teacher at Holy Family, Fairmount; St. James School, Syracuse; St. Matthew’s, East Syracuse; and in religious education as a catechist at parishes in Marcellus; Jordan; Elbridge; Skaneateles Falls; Camden, N.J.; and Puerto Rico. She also served her community in the Community Finance Office.

She writes: “I loved teaching in the Syracuse Diocese and in New Jersey and Puerto Rico. I loved the children and their parents. Many have become lifelong friends of mine. Some have visited me, and we enjoy talking about the past. I think it’s great to celebrate this jubilee and perhaps another.”

Sr. Mary Bernard Sabel, OSF, is also celebrating 70 years as a Sister of St. Francis. Sister served in the ministry of education for many years.

Sr. Jacqueline Spiridilozzi, OSF, is also celebrating 70 years as a Sister of St. Francis. She served in the ministry of education for 32 years in Hoboken, N.J.; Lorain, Ohio; and Utica. Following her education career, she served as Director of Spiritual Care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse for 24 years, and then as a volunteer at the hospital for another five years.

She writes: “My childhood years were lived in the secure atmosphere of a Catholic life. We lived two doors from our church. My mother was a daily communicant. The Franciscan Sisters lived around the corner; the public-school teachers who lived across the street were Catholic and daily communicants as well. One of my older sisters entered the Sisters of St. Francis and all of the above were inspirational and models. The seeds of my religious vocation were indeed planted in very fertile soil and all the elements needed for growth and nourishment were present. In the field of education I met the most wonderful teachers, parents and others. Because of them my life was truly blessed and enriched.

“Then I was given the unique and profound privilege of ministering at St. Joseph’s Hospital as chaplain and friend to patients, families, doctors, nurses and their families. What a joy to experience the welcoming of new babies and rejoicing with the sick who were made well.

“Throughout these 70 years I have had the honor of living with, ministering with and forming lasting friendships with my Franciscan Sisters and priests who have so graciously and conscientiously provided for my spiritual needs.

“Many changes have occurred during these years of my religious life. The way we knew and now know will change, but I believe a new type of religious life and dedication for serving God and His people will evolve. Thank you, God, for blessing me with my religious vocation!”

Sr. Mary Louise Williams, OSF, is also celebrating 70 years as a Sister of St. Francis but was unable to be present for the jubilee celebration.

60 years

Sr. Norise Kaiser, OSF, is celebrating 60 years as a Sister of St. Francis. Her ministries include many years as a teacher at St. Mary’s, Minoa; Holy Family, Fairmount; St. Joseph’s in Hilo, Hawaii; Sacred Heart in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii; as well as Mission San Juan Capistrano in California. Additionally, she served as teacher and principal at St. Anthony’s in Camden, N.J., and as principal at St. Barbara’s. She also served as manager of the Pensione in Rome, Italy, and as Assistant Director of Religious Education for the Diocese of Honolulu, Hawaii.

She writes: “Being a religious has been a marvelous, never dull, often challenging and always fulfilling adventure. Prior to my entering the Sisters of St. Francis, my life seemed empty and meaningless … but since crossing the threshold of the Motherhouse, life has been full of meaning and growth in love.

“When looking back, 60 years is a long time of commitment. My personal motto throughout the years has been ‘For all that has been, thanks. For all that will be, YES!’ which I adopted from Dag Hammarskjold. Thus, my aim has been to take each moment and live it the best I can …”

Sr. Donna Marie Knapp, OSF, celebrating 60 years as a Sister of St. Francis, has served at St. Francis School in Hoboken, N.J., and at St. Margaret’s in Mattydale, as well as in Utica.

Sister Mediatrice Hutchinson, OSF, is also celebrating 60 years as a Sister of St. Francis. She has also served in the ministry of education, ministering as a teacher in schools throughout the Diocese of Syracuse: St. Anthony’s in Utica, St. Margaret’s in Mattydale and St. Joseph the Worker in Liverpool, and as principal at Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Endicott.

She writes: “I am grateful for the students, families and parishes where I have served. Each person has enriched my life as a religious and has given me much joy.”

Sr. Jacqueline Johnas, CSJ, is celebrating 60 years as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Most of her ministry assignments in the field of education occurred in various schools in the Diocese of Albany.

In recent years, she has been a volunteer at Notre Dame High School in Utica. She was not able to be present for the jubilee celebration.

Sr. Kathleen Joy Steck, IHM, is celebrating 60 years as a Sister, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

She has served as a teacher in schools in six different states, in addition to Binghamton. Her ministries have also included coaching basketball and softball, and coordinating multiple youth events.

She writes: “There was never a dull moment because I was always planning trips, fundraisers, bottle drives, hikes, swimming parties, hayrides and of course retreats … while teaching junior high math, health and religion. I have met wonderful friends along the way, people who have been invaluable to me, and I am ever so grateful to each and every one who made me a stronger, and yet more pliant person.

“When I was first sent out on mission, I was transferred (often). (Sometimes) these changes were difficult. … But every place I went gave me new friends and taught me so many lessons … which were necessary to help me grow. God has been so good to and for me and I am highly blessed to be able to do his work for so long.

“I am now semi-retired, which means I preside over the Student Learning Center at Seton Catholic High School, among other things. It keeps me in touch with the students I have had, and I can watch them grow.

“Thank you, God, for all your many blessings!”

25 years

Sr. Lynn Abdelnour, CSJ, is celebrating 25 years as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet in various roles in youth education, care and ministry. Currently she serves as a Youth Empowerment Specialist in Utica.

She was unable to be present for the celebration.