Route20Catholic forms new KoC Council

On Saturday, March 19 (the Solemnity of St. Joseph), the four parishes at Route20Catholic celebrated the beginnings of their very first Knights of Columbus Council for their entire PCA (Pastoral Care Area) at St. Joseph’s in Oriskany Falls. The name of their new Council will be under the title of St. Isidore the Farmer, honoring the rural faith communities in their region. The newest members represent all four parishes in their PCA (St. Joan of Arc in Morrisville, St. Bernard in Waterville, St. Mary in Hamilton and St. Joseph in Oriskany Falls). They are committed to supporting the mission of their local church and bringing together the four parishes in their PCA in Charity, Unity and Fraternity.