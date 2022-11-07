Scholarship winners honored at Masses for Life

Winners of the Bishop James Moynihan ProVita Scholarship awards for 2022 were honored during Masses for Life held in October at diocesan high schools as part of Respect Life Month activities.

The annual ProVita Scholarship competition is open to any Catholic high school senior, public or private, in the Diocese of Syracuse. Two $1,000 awards and one $500 award are given toward college expenses for the winners. Entrants were asked to answer two questions: Why are you Pro-Life and how will you help build a culture of life?

Here are this year’s winners:

$1,000 award to Natalie Price of the Onondaga Central School District, presented at Bishop Ludden in Syracuse.

$1,000 award to Jude Padgett of the Central Square Central School District, presented at Bishop Grimes in Syracuse.

$500 award to Trey Murnane of Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School in Utica presented at the school.

A Mass for Life was also held at Seton Catholic Central School in Binghamton. Each diocesan Catholic high school is engaged in a program of “Radical Love” to build awareness of respect-for-life teachings. The Generation Life group spoke to a school assembly following each Mass. Generation Life is a spiritual movement of young people who dedicate a year or more of their lives to talking about being pro-life and being a person who follows God’s plan for love in their life, about chastity and healthy, holy sexuality.