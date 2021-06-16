Section III honors eight seniors from area Catholic schools

Eight seniors from high schools in the Diocese of Syracuse have been recognized by Section III Athletics.

Section III Executive Director John Rathbun explains in a news release:

“At the conclusion of each school year, Section III Athletics honors its member schools and their top senior athletes that excelled both in the classroom and on the playing field. The Section III Scholar Athlete Awards presented by Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast celebrate the accomplishments of the section’s top scholar-athletes and recognize the achievement of each student.

“The best male and female scholar-athletes from each of the 106 schools within Section III are honored with a $100 scholarship, plaques, and a commemorative program.”

Here are the honorees from area Catholic schools:

Bishop Grimes, East Syracuse: Sarah Falgiatano, tennis, volleyball, softball, golf, plans to attend Siena College; Nader Elturk, football, soccer, basketball, track and field, Le Moyne College.

Bishop Ludden, Syracuse: Lauren Petrie, soccer, basketball, lacrosse, St. John Fisher College; Axel Rivera Jr., soccer, football, basketball, baseball, Marywood University.

Christian Brothers Academy, Syracuse: Isabella Roberson, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, Villanova University; Benito Vlassis, soccer, tennis, Colgate University.

Notre Dame, Utica: Jaclyn Roberts, soccer, basketball, softball, Utica College; Luke Putelo, football, soccer, bowling, lacrosse, Dartmouth College.

Rathbun added that the Section III Scholar Athlete Award is the highest academic honor bestowed by the organization. To be eligible, student-athletes must have maintained a 90 percent average or better, and have participated in varsity competition in a Section III–sponsored sport. Other factors such as community service, exemplary citizenship, or other extracurricular activities are considered. Based on the Section III criteria, each high school selects its male and female award winners.

The awards program was launched in 1988 under the leadership of Otis Sennett, Andy Jugan, and Jake Morse with the goal of honoring scholastic and athletic excellence. Since its inception, the program has honored over 4,300 students.

Rathbun writes: “Section III is proud to support these student-athletes as they round out their educational experience and we realize … that athletics plays an important role” in the high school learning experience.

For more information about Section III Athletics services and programs, go to www.section3.org.