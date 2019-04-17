Seton Catholic Central Show Choir sweeps Worldstrides Boston Heritage Festival

The Seton Catholic Central Select Chorus under the direction of Jan and Shannon DeAngelo won five gold medals at the March 28 Worldstrides Boston Heritage Festival.

Competing against 14 schools from Montreal to California, Seton won gold medals in every category: Men’s Choir, Women’s Choir, Concert Choir, Swing Choir, and Jazz Choir.

In addition, Kiyara Lewis, Katelyn Rundell, and the quartet of Jacob Donlin, Adam Ackerman, Matt Beach, and Atticus Fauci all won Maestro awards for best soloists at the competition.

“We won so many awards, that they ran out,” said DeAngelo. “They seriously did — they have to mail us the rest! We won every conceivable gold medal there!”

The singers will be performing at the Toronto International Festival in 2020 and because of the excellent performances in Boston, the Select Chorus has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in 2021.

The Show Choir Spring Concert will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Seton Catholic Central High School, 70 Seminary Ave, Binghamton.

In October of 2020, the choir will be singing on a concert tour of Italy, including singing at the Wednesday audience for Pope Francis or singing a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, depending on the pope’s schedule. The Oct. 5-12 tour goes from Rome to Sorrento. The general public is invited to go on the tour.

Seton Catholic is accepting any donations to help the students with the cost of travel.

Checks can be made out to Seton Catholic Central Select Chorus, 70 Seminary Ave., Binghamton, N.Y. 13905.