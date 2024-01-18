Some like it hot: St. Stephen’s Sinner & Saint Chili Cook-off is back

The 7th annual Sinner & Saint Chili Cook-off will be held 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at St. Stephen Church, 469 Main St, Phoenix.

Chili tasters are invited to pay $5 (only $2 for 12 and under) to taste more than 15 chilis. Tasters will then be able to vote for their favorites in three categories: Glory to God (best overall), Beat the Devil (hottest) and Little Lamb’s Choice (the 12 and under favorite).

The ‘Little Lambs Choice’ offers a $25 prize first-place prize. The remaining two categories will feature a $50 top prize and $25 second place award. If you would like to enter your chili, contact Jody Frawley at 315-251-1819 or jfrawley@syrdio.org by January 16th. It’s just $10 to enter your chili.

Raffle baskets and 50/50 tickets will also be available. Church parishioners and community members have generously donated many great raffle baskets.

This event is a major fundraiser for Team Awesomeness, the seventh and eighth grade youth group for St. Stephen’s and Holy Trinity churches in Phoenix and Fulton respectively. According to Jody Frawley, this fundraiser usually raises between $600 and $700 to help fund youth group activities.

The Team Awesomeness Youth Group, founded by Howie and Diana King of Phoenix, has been in existence for 11 years. “The purpose of the youth group,” said Frawley, “is to bring them closer to God in their relationship, teach them about their faith and how to deal with life by turning to God.”

Every summer a three-day retreat at Steubenville College in Ohio is available to the group’s teens. A trip to Niagara Falls is available for seventh and eighth graders. There is also an opportunity to accompany adults on the March for Life in Syracuse.

“This particular event, the chili cook-off, is a great way to bring the whole community together,” she said.

For any questions, contact Jody Frawley at 315-251-1819 or jfrawley@syrdio.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/TEAMAWESOMENESS1.