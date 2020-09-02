South Sudan missionary witnesses ‘fragility and resiliency of life’

By Tom Maguire | Associate editor
Maryknoll Missionary Father Michael Bassano, a native of Binghamton, reports “a few weeks of emotional ups and downs” because of COVID-19 in South Sudan.
He is the Catholic chaplain for people who have been displaced by civil war in the UN Protection of Civilians (POC) camp outside the town of Malakal in Upper Nile State. Up to about 3,000 of the 30,000 displaced people are members of his parish.
In recent dispatches to the Sun, Father Bassano wrote, “This pandemic in our world is teaching us of both the fragility and resiliency of life.” He reported that two of his co-workers at the UNHCR [UN Refugee Agency] where he lives tested positive for the virus and one of them died from complications:
“We were all shocked and saddened by his death as he leaves behind a wife and two young children,” he wrote. The second colleague “has tested positive again and is in isolation for one more week. He will be tested again after this but he feels better now and is recovering.”
“Because of the situation of two of our friends being confirmed with the virus,” Father Bassano wrote, “we have been in isolation from the rest of the UN compound and confined to our small container rooms [food is brought to them] with some time to get out and walk in our fenced-in compound for the past two weeks. We have also been tested for the virus and Aug. 26 we received good news that we here in the compound have all tested negative!!!! Amen, Alleluia.
“In our POC camp there are now 39 confirmed cases of the virus as of [recent] news from a WHO doctor. In Malakal town there are 19 confirmed cases with 21 at the UN mission compound and 10 at our humanitarian hub. We are doing our best to stay well and healthy while praying that God watch over our people to protect them from harm.”
He wrote that all the churches and mosques are open again, “but at times people are not taking the health guidelines seriously especially about social distancing and wearing masks. Our Catholic church opened with over 360 people attending without allowing children or the elderly over 60 to come. Therefore I am not allowed to go as well because of my age and instead the catechist of the church did the liturgical service [in the absence of a priest] in our church in the camp. …
“In my room I have rituals of getting up early, praying, reading Scripture, listening to music, writing poetry, as well as walking alone in our fenced-in compound to watch the sunrise and get some exercise.”
Responding to Father Bassano, Deacon Paul Bork, Director for Mission Education and Promotion, East Region, Mission Appeals Team Leader, Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, wrote:
“It’s so good to hear from you and to learn from you about life in the camp and surrounding area. I am uplifted by your poetry which is so hopeful and trust-filled in the midst of the reality around you (or perhaps because of the reality around you). I’m grateful to you for your perspective on your quarantine, in that you see beauty in your small fenced-in compound area. As you say: ‘fearing nothing, inwardly free. …’
“Thank you for your faith-filled example. You and those whom you are with are in our prayers.”
Here are recent poems by Father Bassano:
Charting
Scented flowers
colorfully adorned
rising up calmly
caressed by wind
Calling upon You
fearing nothing
inwardly free
protected from harm
Seeing reality
as it can be
consoling insight
Spirit touched
Sense of quiet peace
charting the course
facing courageously
every challenge of life
Imagining
Reflecting upon
wonder, fragility
and resiliency
of life
Awareness of
living in present moment
accepting whatever happens
amazing beauty of nature
Longing for
healing of world’s suffering
ending war, violence and disease
dawning day of peace
without hatred
Imagining that
You are life in us without end
You are Sun rising in our
hearts never setting
You are endless ocean
of which we are loving
waves of Your making
Changing
“You must be out
of your mind.”
an often quoted phrase
expressed by many
as being wildly crazy
Another truth speaks
earnest seekers searching
for new school of learning
providing sense of purpose
Differing opinions vary
however wisdom suggests
to those pure of heart
alternative direction to follow
Being out of your mind
living in the heart of God
may indeed seem foolish
but ultimately life changing
Envisioning
Stressful moments
fearing unknown
anxiety increasing
palpitating heart
Worrying about things
not yet seen
finding inner peace
praying in silence
Knowing You are there
present in our lives
confronting dark night
nestled in Your arms
Surrendering to You
forever hopeful
loving guardian of life
refuge of trusting hearts
Taking us beyond
happenings of today
towards brighter future
envisioning together
Mantra
Sunrise inaugurating
dawning day celebration
bird’s musical concert
tree branches swaying
Awakening to greet
bright glorious morn
miraculous gift
gratefully received
Loving, healing presence
indwelling in all
embracing our journey
wherever it leads
Looking to the poor
looking at shining stars
looking in discovering
compassion’s heart
“Do not be afraid”
comforting words
graced with sustaining hope
and unending life
Personal mantra
on lips and heart
“Beloved Jesus
ever alive in me.”
— We hope and pray for better times to come in our lives. Stay well. Let us keep each other in thought and prayer. Loving regards, Mike