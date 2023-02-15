Southern Tier Catholic Author Publishes Third Book

By Dc. Gary DiLallo

Contributing writer

In her first two books, God’s Presence Illuminated and God’s Love Illuminated, local Southern Tier author Christine Fisher, a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Endicott, tells the readers to recognize God’s presence and work in our lives in the ordinary things of life; this gives insight into how God relates to us in the “ordinary”. In God’s Love Illuminated, through her life stories, we see God’s love illuminated through people, in scripture, throughout ordinary life and through serving others.

Her latest book, God’s Compassion Illuminated, is a totally different take on God. Christine says this book shows God’s compassion for a sinful world by sending a savior to His creation.

A brief eleven-day visit to the Holy Land in February 2022 was the catalyst that sparked the last 22 days of reflection. She said it was a treasured moment as scripture came alive. A reader of this book would be embarking on a 90-day retreat rich in sacred scripture too. It is easy to identify with every event in one form or another.

Christine’s inspiration to write comes in three easy steps:

Pay attention – to the still small voice you hear;

Be astonished – by the ways God uses your life to encourage others;

Tell about it – by sharing God in your life with others. All of her books have a message about God, His presence, His love and His compassion.

None of her books were planned. “God planted the seed to write,” she says. “Writing for me, first, for a closer encounter with God and, second, touching a person through writing-God’s grace.” Looking forward, Christine says no book is planned for 2023, though she will continue to write weekly reflections on her website as long as God keeps providing. God’s grace is sustainment. You can subscribe to her site www.hopetoinspireyou.com and receive weekly posts by email.

Christine believes that God is stretching her further out of her comfort zone to also share Him through speaking. But, with God’s grace, she says, “I will keep walking in trust and obedience.” Christine will be heading to Arlington, Texas in March as God’s Love Illuminated has been nominated for a Christian Literary Award.

There will be book launch on Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott (701 W Main St, 13760). All are invited to attend and meet the author. Her books are also available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble book store.