Spirituality of Aging Series at Le Moyne

A Spirituality of Aging Series of talks is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the following dates at Le Moyne College.

April 3: “Living a Grateful Life” — Father Michael Carmola, retired;

Grewen Auditorium.

April 24: “Redemptive Suffering” — Father Jason Hage, administrator of St. Mary’s Hamilton and St. Joan of Arc Mission, Morrisville, with sacramental responsibilities to Colgate University students; Grewen Auditorium.

May 1: “Accepting Future Blessings” — Rev. Dr. Ginny Smith, Spiritual Renewal Center, Syracuse; Grewen Auditorium.

May 6: “Coming Closer and Spending More Time with God” — Father Louis Sogliuzzo, S.J., St. Augustine Church, Baldwinsville, Christ the King Retreat House; Grewen Auditorium.

May 22: “Getting Ready — Life Planning — Death and Dying” — Sister Kathleen, OSF, Francis House, Syracuse; Grewen Auditorium.

May 29: “Spirituality of Aging” — Father John Rose, pastor, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Syracuse; Grewen Auditorium.

June 12: “Hurts, Regrets, Forgiveness” — Msgr. J. Robert Yeazel, retired; James Commons.

June 24: “What I have Learned at the Feet of Elders” — Mary Colleen Sinnott; Curtain Special Events Room.