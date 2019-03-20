St. Patrick’s Cathedralorganist sets concert forMarch 29 in Syracuse

Daniel Brondel, the associate director of music and organist of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, will give a Lenten Evening Concert at 7:15 p.m. March 29 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.

The concert, at 259 E Onondaga St., is free and open to all.

Father Joseph Clemente, administrator of the canonically linked parishes of St. Cecilia and Our Lady of Peace, said Brondel is “the best of the best and is well known in Europe and the United States.”

He added: “The flair of Brondel’s playing on the cathedral’s wonderful organ and with the cathedral’s wonderful acoustics will be a thrilling experience. The organ is not just a church instrument but can also inspire and move us as a concert instrument. The music Brondel will be playing will show the full capacity of the cathedral’s historic organ.”

Father Clemente said the organ has 68 ranks or sets of pipes and 54 different voices on three 61-note keyboards and a 32-note pedalboard.”

A native of southern France, Brondel has lived in the United States since 1988. He is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music, where he studied organ with David Higgs and improvisation with Gerre Hancock and Rick Erickson. Brondel holds a master of music degree in organ performance. At Eastman, he did further doctoral work in organ and musicology, and he studied voice with Jane McCoy.

Recipient of a grant from the Theodore Presser Foundation and several prestigious academic fellowships, and winner of various piano competitions, Brondel also won the First Prize at the 1996 Arthur Poister Competition and the Second Prize at the 1996 National Young Artist Competition in Organ Playing of the American Guild of Organists in New York City.

Brondel is a member of EastWest Organists, the American Guild of Organists, and the Conference of Roman Catholic Cathedral Musicians. He has served on the boards of Schola Cantorum on Hudson, the New York City Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, and the St. Wilfrid Club.

His first solo-organ album, “The Glory of the Organ,” recorded at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in 2010 on the JAV label, is available from JAV Recordings and on iTunes.