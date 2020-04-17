St. Rose’s fry is o-fish-ally this year’s best

This Lent, the Sun and the Diocese of Syracuse once again teamed up to crown one parish or school as the best Lenten fish fry in the diocese — complete with a very special trophy and bragging rights for an entire year.

Congratulations to St. Rose of Lima Church and School in North Syracuse, winner of the 2020 Holy Mackerel Lenten Fish Fry Award!

This is the parish’s first win, but the third win for pastor Father Chis Celentano. He previously won the Holy Mackerel in 2018 and 2019 as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square.

St. Rose just edged out Divine Mercy Parish an incredibly close and highly competitive contest. (The friendly rivalry and hijinks that ensued are worthy of their own awards. See below for just a sampling.)

The Catholic Sun extends its thanks to every parish that participated and to everyone who voted. It was a unique Lenten season to be sure, and we are already looking forward to next year’s fries.