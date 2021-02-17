Stations restored in New Berlin

Submitted by Patricia Houghton

Artist Carl Houghton (pictured at right), a member of St. Theresa’s Church in New Berlin, has wasted none of his artistic talents or time during this pandemic. In addition to his regular painting schedule, he is donating his talents and undertaking the repainting and refurbishing of the 14 Stations of the Cross housed on the walls of the church. These historic plaques depict the Way of the Cross and the death of Jesus Christ. When completed, the restoration will be a welcomed gift to the parish, especially during the Lenten season. Houghton hopes that people will be inspired and uplifted and draw closer to the Lord as they pray the Stations.