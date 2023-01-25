The Catholic Sun
Two tragedies, one source of comfort
The week of Jan. 16 is one most in the greater Syracuse area will never forget. On Monday, 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the unintended fatal victim of a drive-by shooting in her Syracuse neighborhood as she walked to her home from a nearby store. The community was in shock. As Brexialee’s life story unfolded in various media accounts, shock turned to a deep, profound sadness as many came to know what a wonderful young lady she was, a role model for living in peace, a voice of hope waiting to be heard.
On Friday, the pain of loss everyone felt was doubled. In Baldwinsville, northwest of Syracuse, a frantic morning welfare check at the home of 14-year old Ava Wood confirmed the worst fears. Ava had been shot and killed in her bed, the victim of an apparent murder-suicide by her father. As with
Catholic schools set the bar high for academics as well as faith!
As Catholic Schools Week 2023 is just days away from its kickoff, a local media outlet shared some great news about schools that focus on the ‘Good News.’
In a report published recently by Syracuse.com and the Post Standard, six Diocese of Syracuse schools were among ten private CNY schools where at least 80% of their students scored as proficient on at…
Gabby and John are getting married … this weekend! You’re invited!
Ssshhhh! Listen … can you hear the wedding bells?
If you’re a Catholic Sun reader, you know that we have accompanied Gabrielle “Gabby” Gleason and John Pattwell these past several months as they’ve prepared for their Catholic nuptials. This Saturday at 1 p.m., Gabby will walk down the aisle at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal and you are invited to attend the celebration.
Huge turnout for fundraiser for Bishop Grimes Coach Bob McKenney
Several hundred people attend the event for the boys basketball coach who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. All he has ever wanted is to make a difference every day, and the evidence suggests he has succeeded. Even the referees have given him a donation. Read the full story in the next print edition of the Catholic Sun.
