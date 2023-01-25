Two tragedies, one source of comfort

The week of Jan. 16 is one most in the greater Syracuse area will never forget. On Monday, 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the unintended fatal victim of a drive-by shooting in her Syracuse neighborhood as she walked to her home from a nearby store. The community was in shock. As Brexialee’s life story unfolded in various media accounts, shock turned to a deep, profound sadness as many came to know what a wonderful young lady she was, a role model for living in peace, a voice of hope waiting to be heard.

On Friday, the pain of loss everyone felt was doubled. In Baldwinsville, northwest of Syracuse, a frantic morning welfare check at the home of 14-year old Ava Wood confirmed the worst fears. Ava had been shot and killed in her bed, the victim of an apparent murder-suicide by her father. As with