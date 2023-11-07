We remember Monsignor Charles Fahey

The Diocese of Syracuse is mourning the death of Msgr. Charles J. Fahey, a priest whose legacy extends well beyond the boundaries of our seven-county region. Msgr. passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the age of 90.

This week’s Catholic Sun cover story is about Msgr. Fahey and his contributions to Catholic Charities from an interview done earlier this autumn. He passed the morning that a centennial celebration Mass was offered for the organization at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, after this week’s paper went to press. We will have more on his passing in the November 23rd edition of the Sun as well as on this website and social media in the next few days.

Msgr. Fahey’s funeral arrangements are as follows:

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Calling Hours 4-6 PM

Vigil Service at 6 PM

Friday, November 10, 2023

Funeral Mass at 11 AM

All are taking place at:

Epiphany Parish

1001 Tulip Street

Liverpool, New York 13088