UTICA — Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School’s Campus Ministry was recently hard at work making heart pillows for patients at Mohawk Valley Health System’s St. Elizabeth campus. These pillows are a critical part of the healing process for heart patients. Director of Campus Ministry Bob McQueen and Notre Dame alum and cardiologist Dr. Fred Talerico are pictured with Notre Dame Campus Ministry members. (Photos courtesy Carrie Byrne Putelo)