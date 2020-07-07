Bishop celebrates first Mass at St. Mary’s Oratory

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia celebrates his first Mass at St. Mary’s Oratory in Oswego July 5. (Sun photos | Chuck Wainwright)

By Katherine Long | Editor

OSWEGO — Celebrating his first Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption since designating the church a personal parish and oratory, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia said the day’s liturgy was “just the beginning” for the parish and offered insight on its future.

A congregation of about 160 gathered July 5 for the Mass, which the bishop celebrated largely in Latin. Bishop Lucia was joined by Father James Schultz, pastor of the linked parishes of Christ Our Light in Pulaski and St. Anne, Mother of Mary in Mexico, and the newly appointed parochial administrator of St. Mary’s.

Bishop Lucia announced in May that he would establish St. Mary’s Church as a personal parish and oratory. “Personal parish” is a canonical term that means the parish will have no territory attached to it except the land on which it is built; “oratory” designates a place of prayer.

The bishop also announced St. Mary’s Oratory would be set aside “for the purpose of establishing a Diocesan worship site for those desiring the Extraordinary Form of the Mass, more familiarly known as the Tridentine Mass or the Traditional Latin Mass,” he wrote in a letter to the people. As an oratory, St. Mary’s “will be supported by its current assets and by free-will donations,” he said.

The bishop’s decision came seven months after he suspended the 2019 merger of St. Joseph, St. Mary, St. Paul, and St. Stephen the King Parishes and began a review of the process that led to their merger. The review came after the St. Mary of the Assumption Preservation Group in July 2019 submitted to Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S., an appeal asking for a review of the process, according to a report by Oswego’s Palladium-Times.

As Mass drew to a close July 5, Bishop Lucia spoke about the future care of the parish. Canon Matthew Talarico, provincial superior of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, will visit St. Mary’s Aug. 4, the bishop said, and his hope is to entrust the parish to the Institute’s care. The society would “become responsible for the apostolate of the extraordinary form [of the Mass] in the Diocese of Syracuse,” he said.

The Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest is a Society of Apostolic Life founded in 1990. Its motherhouse is located in Gricigliano, in the Archdiocese of Florence, Italy; its provincial headquarters in the U.S. is at the Shrine of Christ the King Sovereign Priest in Chicago, Illinois. The Institute “celebrates the classical Roman Liturgy, the ‘Latin Mass,’ in its traditional form,” according to its website.

Bishop Lucia reminded those gathered that Christ the Good Shepherd Parish remains Oswego’s territorial parish, “here to serve all the people of Oswego.” The bishop affirmed the creation of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish through the merger of the territories of St. Joseph, St. Mary, St. Paul, St. Stephen the King, and St. Peter Parishes in May.

Kristie Pauldine, president of the St. Mary of the Assumption Preservation Group and office manager of St. Mary’s Oratory, said the July 5 celebration “was all for the greater glory of God and in honor of our Blessed Mother.” And though coronavirus precautions prevented Bishop Lucia from greeting attendees after the Mass, he assured them, “I’m looking forward to getting to know you in the weeks and months to come.”

During the month of July, Masses at St. Mary’s will be celebrated Sundays at 12 p.m. and traditional Latin Masses will be celebrated Mondays at 5 p.m. Both Bishop Lucia and Father Schultz will celebrate Masses at the parish. To find the Mass schedule, visit stmarysoswego.com; to register to attend a liturgy, contact Office Manager Kristie Pauldine at (315) 343-3953 or kpauldine@gmail.com.