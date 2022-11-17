CBA student-athletes commit to D-1 schools

Pictured L-R are, front row, CBA’s Grace Fletcher, Luke Boule’ and Giselle Vlassis; back row, Will Harrigan, Joseph Papa, Andrew Kohlbrenner, Lloyd Ziparo and Casey Vaughn. (Photo courtesy Judy Salamone)

DeWitt — Eight student-athletes at Christian Brothers Academy have signed letters of commitment to play sports at Division I institutions next year:

Luke Boule’, son of Mark and Catherine Goodwin Boule’ of Syracuse, University of Albany, baseball.

Grace Fletcher, daughter of Daniel and Lisa Fletcher of Syracuse, Marist College, track and field.

Will Harrigan, son of Christopher and Erin Harrigan of Syracuse, Columbia University, baseball.

Andrew Kohlbrenner, son of Justin and Cori Kohlbrenner of East Syracuse, Marquette University, lacrosse.

Joseph Papa, son of Michael and Lisa Papa of Manlius, St. Joseph’s University, lacrosse.

Casey Vaughn, son of Christopher and Ann Vaughn of Manlius, Siena College, baseball.

Giselle Vlassis, daughter of James and Racquel Vlassis of Manlius, Lehigh University, tennis.

Lloyd Ziparo, son of Jaime and Jamie Ziparo of Fayetteville, Boston University, play lacrosse

Congratulations and best of luck!