All are welcome to join Deacon Nathan Brooks for a special Holy Hour for Vocations on Friday, May 31 at 5:30 pm at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The Holy Hour will be led by seminarians of the Diocese of Syracuse.

The following morning, Deacon Nate will be ordained to the priesthood at 10:00 am at the Cathedral. All are encouraged to attend. To learn more about vocations in the Diocese of Syracuse, visit vocations-syracuse.org.