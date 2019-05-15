Diocese of Syracuse to ordain its newest priest, Rev. Mr. Nathan Brooks, June 1

Deacon Nathan Brooks of Central Square, N.Y., will become the newest priest in the Diocese of Syracuse when he is ordained at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Syracuse on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m.

Brooks is the son of Randy and Patee Brooks and graduated from Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School in 2005. Prior to entering seminary, Brooks held various positions in the business world. He attended St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Md.

A special Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse on Friday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. The Holy Hour is open to all faithful and will be led by seminarians of the Diocese of Syracuse.

The new priest will celebrate his first Mass on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square.

To learn more about Brooks and vocations in the Diocese of Syracuse, visit vocations-syracuse.org.