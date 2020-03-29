Diocese to offer livestreamed Lenten mission

By Katherine Long | Editor

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia and the Diocese of Syracuse will present “Walking with Christ from Our House to Yours,” a three-day Lenten mission livestreamed from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 3 p.m. each day March 31-April 2.

“How’s your Lenten journey going? How’s your walk with Jesus?” Bishop Lucia asked in a video message introducing the mission. [Watch his message below.] “I don’t know about you, but at least for me it seems like we’ve been thrown a curveball and we’re trying to figure out what our batting stance should be. In a very real way, that’s what we’re being invited to do as we enter into these last couple weeks of Lent. We’re being invited to — even more — connect with Jesus. I want to invite you to do that by joining in a diocesan mission.”

The mission will help the faithful prepare for Holy Week, said Mary Hallman, director of the diocesan Office of Evangelization and one of the mission organizers.

“Over the three days, the experience will go from Christ meeting us where we are and walking with us; Christ calling us back to himself even when we have traveled off the path due to our sin; and Christ coming close to us in the Eucharist, and his power flowing from him into those of us who he has gathered together,” she told the Sun in an email.

The mission’s speakers were chosen for their messages of hope, Hallman added.

“That is the true meaning of Easter, and as we journey toward the cross, we are reminded that the resurrection offers us the hope of eternal redemption, even when we reject that offer! It is for freedom that Christ came to set us free (Galatians 5:1). Even as we are confined because of the effects of coronavirus, Jesus Christ offers us true freedom… and that’s Good News!”

Day 1 will feature Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and a reflection offered by Chris Padgett. Padgett is a popular speaker, musician, and author who has traveled around the world for over two decades, giving concerts, talks, parish missions, and retreats about the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ.

Day 2 will feature a penitential celebration with homily offered by Friar Rick Riccioli, OFM Conv. Friar Rick joined the Order of Friars Minor Conventual in 1982 and was ordained a priest in 1990. He has graduate degrees in Theology and Pastoral Counseling. He is currently pastor of Assumption Church in Syracuse, which includes the parish, The Franciscan Place at Destiny USA, The Assumption Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen and Franciscan Northside Ministries.

Day 3 will feature a Mass of the Sick with homily offered by Father Chris Celentano. Father Celentano is a Syracuse native, ordained for the diocese in 2008. He has served as parochial vicar at Saints John and Andrew in Binghamton and pastor of Divine Mercy in Central Square; he is currently the pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church and School in North Syracuse and a spiritual director.

Jeremy Bobak will be the worship leader each day. Bobak works as a music minister at Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square and has traveled throughout New York State leading worship. He also works with the Diocese of Syracuse Office of Evangelization leading worship for Thrive events throughout the diocese.

Each day’s mission will run about one hour, and video will be available to watch any time after the livestream at youtube.com/syrdio.

Watch Bishop Lucia’s invitation to the mission below: