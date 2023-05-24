Sacraments of Initiation celebrated across the Diocese

May 24, 2023 | Brief - photos

Springtime, the month of May in particular, is closely associated with the reception of the Sacrament of First Holy Communion by young Catholics in churches across the Diocese. This is also a time for the Sacrament of Confirmation to be given to high school age students by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia and Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Cunningham.

We have space in-paper for only some of the submitted photos, but you can enjoy them all by visiting facebook.com/syrcatholicsun or instagram.com/syrcatholicsun/.

 

