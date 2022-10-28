The Catholic Sun
Digital Update
for Nov. 1 – Nov. 7
Preview edition
It’s Trunk or Treat at IC School
Fayetteville — The Immaculate Conception School Home and School Association hosted a Halloween Trunk or Treat event Oct. 22 at the school’s parking lot. About 30 families participated and decorated their cars, and kids were dressed in their Halloween costumes. (Photos courtesy Caroline A. Calimlim)
In memoriam: Father Richard J. Kapral
Father Richard J. Kapral died Oct. 26, 2022, at the age of 78. A graduate of St. Bernard’s Seminary, Father Kapral was ordained on May 16, 1970. He ministered in Syracuse, Utica, New Hartford, Florence/Redfield, Waterville, Vernon and Oneida. “The last 50 years have been really interesting and filled with a great deal of joy,” he told the Catholic Sun on the occasion of his 50th Jubilee in 2020.
Forgiveness is a big task of the final years of life, Father John Rose says
Don’t think of it as aging, think of it as eldering — a time of purposefulness, simplification, compassion, forgiveness and gratitude. “We have this time now to develop our inner soul,” Father John Rose said recently at a Spirituality of Aging presentation at the Spiritual Renewal Center in Syracuse.
Former Planned Parenthood worker talks in N. Syracuse about her conversion
For three years, Ramona Treviño was the manager of a Planned Parenthood location in Sherman, Texas. “I had a beautiful conversion where God just absolutely just changed my heart and brought me fully into my faith,” she said recently in North Syracuse. She is the new director of outreach for the national 40 Days for Life organization.
