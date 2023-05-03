‘A communion of love’; Oxford church celebrates 175th anniversary

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

1848. Gold was discovered in California, Washington Monument construction began in the nation’s capital and Wyatt Earp was born in Monmouth, Ill.

And in Oxford, in Broome County, St. Joseph’s Church opened its doors. This year marks 175 years of Catholic service in the community. St. Joseph’s is the oldest church in Chenango County.

On Sunday, April 30, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia celebrated Mass along with pastor Fr. Paul Michara at St. Joseph’s to observe the milestone anniversary, joined by priests who have served there, past and present. Concelebrating were Msgr. John Putano and Fathers Robert Kelly, Gerard Lupa and Edward Zandy.

In his homily, Bishop Lucia referred to the parish as a “communion of love, and we pray today that we will live long in that love.” He added that we “will grow in that love planted here 175 years ago.”

A display designed and created by a parish team documents the history of the church. Parishioners Albert Denz along with his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Lance Thorne, and parish historian Cathy Rood contributed. Also, much of the information was uncovered by new researcher Gerard Lademan and retired librarian Debra Ivarson. The historical display of articles and photos was created by local artist Ryan Warner.

Mary Bucklin is a longtime parishioner, since she and her late husband raised their children in the community.

“My children were confirmed here,” she shared. “It’s just a wonderful, homey church. It’s a small church but we have people who are so active and so willing to give their time.”

Sammy Diamond, parish trustee, added that “everyone is encouraged to participate.” She also contributed to the anniversary display described above.

John Tadaro was a parishioner who moved to Maine but made the trip back with his wife, Nina, for the celebration.

“I was parish council president for many years,” he said, adding that members of the parish are “part of a living legacy, 175 years, and we participated in making this parish a great place to be.”