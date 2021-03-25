April 15, 2021, remains the deadline for filing proofs of claim in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, New York’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy case

The Diocese of Syracuse issued the following statement March 25:

April 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. remains the deadline (Bar Date) for filing proofs of claim in The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse New York’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding.

The Honorable Margaret Cangilos- Ruiz, Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Northern District of New York, issued a decision today denying a request to extend the Bar Date and confirming that it remains April 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. as originally set.

The Diocese urges any person who wishes to assert a claim to do so prior to the Bar Date. Information on how to file a proof of claim may be obtained by visiting http://case.stretto.com/dioceseofsyracuse/fileaclaim or by calling toll free to 855.329.4244.

In a Letter to the People issued on the day of the bankruptcy filing, Bishop of Syracuse Douglas J. Lucia renewed his apology to victims of sexual abuse: “It is my hope that during this process of reorganization and following its completion, we will continue to pray for the healing of those who had been harmed during this very dark chapter of the Church. As your Bishop, I must again, apologize for these heinous acts and ask you all to join me in our diocesan commitment that these acts will never take place again.”

More information about the Diocese’s Safe Environment efforts can be viewed at https://syracusediocese.org/safe-environment/.