Bikes blessed

A little rain May 2 didn’t stop motorcycle riders from turning out at St. Daniel Church in Syracuse for the annual blessing of the bikes, organized by the Onondaga County chapter of American Bikers Aimed Toward Education. Msgr. Eugene Yennock, pastor of St. Daniel and a former motorcycle rider himself, has long offered the annual blessing; he announced Sunday he will hand the tradition over to Father Chris Celentano, pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in North Syracuse, next year. Father Celentano joined Msgr. Yennock to perform the blessing for a safe riding season. Here, scenes from the event. (Sun photos | Chuck Wainwright)