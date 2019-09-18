Binghamton church continues Feast Days tradition

BINGHAMTON — For 105 years, St. Mary of the Assumption in Binghamton has been carrying on the tradition of hosting annual Parish Feast Days in honor of Our Blessed Mother Mary.

The festivities go on all weekend and consist of a church bazaar, a Mass of the Assumption, followed by a street procession, and ending with an ice cream social.

In order for the event to be a success, it takes many volunteers. People of all ages come out to volunteer and participate in the event. From helping to roll the dough needed for the pizza frittes, to hand rolling meatballs, and cutting gnocchis, these people are dedicated to keeping this century-long tradition alive. Every night there is live music both in the Italian Cafe, as well as under the big tent. Many people have been attending the bazaar they were children. — Photos courtesy Maria Klawiter