Bishop Douglas J. Lucia announces new pastoral appointments in Diocese of Syracuse

Syracuse, New York: Most Rev. Douglas J. Lucia announces pastoral appointments for priests in the Diocese of Syracuse, effective July 1, 2022:

Rev. Robert C. Weber, Jr., formerly the Chaplain at Mohawk Correctional Facility, has been appointed as Pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Clinton with additional sacramental responsibilities at St. Patrick – St. Anthony’s Church in Chadwicks, N.Y.

Rev. James P. Serowik has been appointed as Administrator of St. Patrick’s Church in Whitney Point, St. Stephen’s Church in Marathon and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Mission in Cincinnatus, N.Y., in addition to his current assignment as Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul and Blessed Sacrament, Vestal, N.Y.

Rev. Daniel M. Caughey, currently assigned as Parochial Vicar at St. Mary – St. Anthony Parish in Cortland, St. Margaret’s Church in Homer, St. Lawrence Mission in DeRuyter and St. Patrick’s Oratory in Truxton, N.Y., has been appointed as Administrator of St. Malachy’s Church in Sherburne and the Church of St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus in New Berlin.

Rev. Dennis M. Walker, currently assigned as Parochial Vicar of St. Rose of Lima Church, North Syracuse, and St. Margaret’s Church, Mattydale, has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Mary – St. Anthony Parish in Cortland, St. Margaret’s Church in Homer, St. Lawrence Mission in DeRuyter and St. Patrick’s Oratory in Truxton, N.Y., working with Pastor Joseph Zareski.

Rev. Amedeo G. Guida, currently the Parochial Vicar of Sacred Heart in Cicero, will reside at St. Patrick’s Church, Chittenango, N.Y., and serve there as a weekend assistant.

Rev. John P. Donovan, currently the Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal and the Adjutant Judicial Vicar of the Tribunal, has been appointed Pastor of The Church of the Sacred Heart in Cicero, N.Y., in conjunction with his Tribunal responsibilities.

Rev. Richard P. Prior, Jr., currently serving as Pastor of The Church of the Sacred Heart in Cicero, N.Y., has been appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Endicott, N.Y. The churches will be served by one Pastor.

Rev. Kenneth R. Kirkman is serving as Pastor of the Parish of St. Anthony – St. Joseph in Endicott, N.Y., and additionally, has been appointed as Pastor of St. Ambrose Church in Endicott. The parishes will be served by one Pastor.

Additionally, Bishop Lucia announces the following to parishioners in Western Broome:

Bishop Lucia is pleased to announce that after much consultation and discussion with both clergy and lay leadership of the parishes in Western Broome, seven parishes will form a new Pastoral Care Area (PCA) effective July 1, 2022

The PCA will now be composed of Our Lady of Good Counsel, St. Ambrose, St. Anthony and St. Joseph, Endicott; Church of the Holy Family, Endwell; Most Holy Rosary, Maine; and Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal.

Father Richard Prior is appointed pastor of both Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott, and Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal.

Father Ken Kirkman will remain pastor of the Parish of St. Anthony and St. Joseph, Endicott, and is appointed pastor of St. Ambrose, Endicott.

Father Clarence Rumble remains pastor of Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, and Most Holy Rosary, Maine.

This new configuration is to facilitate even greater collaboration among parishes and further the mission of the Church.