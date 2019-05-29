Celebrating Bishop Cunningham’s golden jubilee

Bishop Cunningham is pictured with concelebrants (back row, from left) Auxiliary Bishop Raymond F. Chappetto of Brooklyn; Bishop Emeritus Matthew H. Clark of Rochester; Bishop Salvatore R. Matano of Rochester; Bishop Emeritus Donald W. Trautman of Erie, Pa.; Bishop Terry R. LaValley of Ogdensburg; and Bishop Emeritus Howard J. Hubbard of Albany during the Mass of Thanksgiving to mark his 50th anniversary of priestly ordination and 10th anniversary of installation as Bishop of Syracuse. At Bishop Cunningham’s right is Deacon of the Eucharist Nathan Brooks; at his left is Deacon of the Word Malachi Clark. Seminarians (facing altar, left to right) Benjamin Schrantz and James Buttner kneel in front. (Sun photo | Chuck Wainwright)

Hundreds gathered at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception May 26 to celebrate Bishop Robert J. Cunningham’s 50th anniversary of priestly ordination and the 10th anniversary — to the day — of his installation as Bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse.

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York, presided at the Mass of Thanksgiving, with Bishop Cunningham serving as principal celebrant. Concelebrants included Auxiliary Bishop Raymond F. Chappetto of Brooklyn; Bishop Emeritus Matthew H. Clark of Rochester; Bishop Emeritus Howard J. Hubbard of Albany; Bishop Terry R. LaValley of Ogdensburg; Bishop Salvatore R. Matano of Rochester; Bishop Emeritus Donald W. Trautman of Erie, Pa.; and more than 70 priests from the diocese and beyond. Family, friends, colleagues, and parishioners filled the pews for the joyous celebration.

Bishop Cunningham offered a homily reflecting on his half-century of ministry. “My first words today are words of gratitude to Almighty God for permitting me to share in the gift and mystery of the priesthood for 50 years and the added blessing of serving as your bishop for the past ten years. Thank you for being here to celebrate with me and to give praise to God for his benevolence. And thank you to family and friends all for the love and support with which you have accompanied me on the journey of life and faith,” he said.

A reception at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown followed the liturgy.

