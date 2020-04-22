Bright Spots: Easter blessing

CENTRAL SQUARE — On Easter Sunday, after a streamed Mass, parishioners of Divine Mercy Parish and the Mission of St. Bernadette had the opportunity to drive through the church’s parking lot to adore the Lord in the Blessed Sacrament and to have their cars sprinkled with the blessed water from the Easter Vigil. Every precaution was in place to ensure people’s health and safety as well as proper reverence for the Most Holy Eucharist. Nearly 100 cars and 200 people came, many of whom were in tears. The same was to take place April 19, Divine Mercy Sunday, to mark the parish feast.

Throughout the Octave of Easter, parishioners also have the opportunity to “blow their trumpets” — sound their car horns — in celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead as they drive by the churches. Administrator Father Christopher R. Seibt says it is fun to hear the random horns sound throughout the day!

(Photos courtesy Father Seibt)