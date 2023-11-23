Catholic Charities centennial celebration reaches its peak with Mass, reception

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

The culmination of Catholic Charities’ centennial anniversary observance took place on Sunday, Nov. 5, with Mass and a reception at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The celebration was the final event in a months-long schedule of Catholic Sun features, social media posts, video productions and more, all focusing on the 100 years of service the agency has provided to the marginalized of the seven-county diocesan area.

The Syracuse office serves as the central point of efforts and oversees the detail that goes into Onondaga County efforts. Other offices and staff serve Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida and Oswego County populations. Each has specialty ministries they’ve come to focus on, but all share the fulfillment of basic needs of human life as number one on their priority list.

‘We stand on the shoulders of giants’

At a reception following the Catholic Charities centennial Mass, Executive Director Michael Melara welcomed staff, guests and local dignitaries, thanking them for their contributions and calling to mind those who paved the way for the agency’s success.

“No one comes to Catholic Charities because they’re having a good day,” Executive Director Melara proclaimed to those attending the reception following Mass. Melara recognized that what they do is not easy work. “We are at ground zero for human suffering and need.” He observed that client needs continue to multiply and are becoming more complicated. “The resources to serve them are scarce, staff shortages have plagued us, … but somehow our doors are always open and ready to serve those who are most vulnerable and in the greatest need.”

“We stand on the shoulders of giants at Catholic Charities,” he shared, mentioning past Executive Directors Msgr. Ronald Bill, Joseph Slavik and Msgr. Charles Fahey. He also had to announce the news of Msgr. Fahey’s passing that morning, breaking the sad news to staff and guests. “Many of us would not know Catholic Charities we have without the leadership of Monsignor Fahey,” Melara said.

The good work the agency does among the marginalized was celebrated in recognition from government officials during the reception. New York State Sen. John Mannion and U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams each presented official proclamations citing the contributions Catholic Charities makes to communities throughout their service area.

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia summed up the agency’s accomplishments in his homily, noting that this was a “day we give thanks for a legacy of love and service.”