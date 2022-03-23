Catholic Daughters bring cheer to Rome nursing homes

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Mother Cabrini Court 2432, made Valentine’s Day cards for all the nursing-home residents in the city of Rome. The Terrace at Woodland was also included. A poster and a huge box of candy was included for the staff at each facility. This group includes women from every parish in Rome and monthly group meetings are held at St. John the Baptist Church in Rome. The group accomplishes numerous service projects, including a monthly food distribution. Anyone wanting to join can contact the recording secretary, Annette Marullo, at St. John’s parish office at 315-337-0990.