Catholic Sun, Diocese of Syracuse earn seven CPA awards

The Catholic Sun and the Diocese of Syracuse earned seven awards at the Catholic Press Association of the U.S. and Canada’s Catholic Media Conference June 21.

The Sun team earned four awards for its news and feature writing in 2018:

Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event (Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,000 or Less)

• First place: Papal Ninja Power by Tom Maguire

Best Personality Profile (Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,000 or Less)

• Third place: He Who Dares to Use The Voice of an Irish Saint by Tom Maguire

• Honorable Mention: Convert Produces Church-Worthy Artwork by Tom Maguire

Best Feature Writing (Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,000 or Less)

• Honorable Mention: A Chance to Try to Bring Peace: Clergy Abuse Compensation Program Participant Uses Settlement Money to Offer Masses, Stock Pantries in Diocese by Katherine Long

The diocese earned three awards for its social media and multimedia campaigns:



Best Use of Video on Social Media

• Honorable Mention: #MyVocationStory

Best Social Media Campaign

• Second place: #MyVocationStory

Best Initiative or Campaign – Package

• Second place: Advent 2018: Awaiting the Good News

The Catholic Press Association has been uniting and serving the Catholic press for more than 100years. The Catholic Press Association is by all accounts the most active and vibrant group of Catholic communicators in the world. It has nearly 225 publication members and 600 individual members in the association. Member print publications reach nearly 10 million households plus countless others through members’ websites and social media outlets.