Celebrating all those who share and teach our faith

Diocesan offices have been striving to improve the collaborative process to help evangelize and catechize the faithful. From left, Sister Laura Bufano, CSJ, Vicar for Pastoral Leadership; Lisa Hall, director, Family/Respect Life office; Andrea Slaven, director, diocesan Office of Child and Family Catechesis; Bob Walters, director, Adolescent Catechesis & Discipleship; Eileen Ziobrowski, director, Office of Adult & Ministerial Formation.

By Andrea Slaven

Director, diocesan Office of Child and Family Catechesis

As we approach Sept. 17, 2023, our hearts are filled with anticipation and gratitude for the upcoming celebration of Catechetical Sunday. This special day, set aside by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, invites us to recognize, reflect on, support and celebrate the incredible ministry of our catechists. These dedicated individuals — staff and many volunteers — selflessly teach the Catholic faith and share the Church’s teachings, guiding us on our spiritual journey.

This year’s theme, “Come to me all who labor and are burdened,” taken from Matthew 11:28, resonates deeply with our collective experiences. We all face moments of weariness and burden in our lives, but the full statement, “Come to me all who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest,” reminds us of the profound restfulness that Jesus offers us. In his “Confessions,” Saint Augustine eloquently captures this longing, proclaiming, “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.”

Catechists, through their unwavering faith and dedication, have a unique role in the Church. They embody this “restfulness” by witnessing a faith deeply centered on Jesus, inviting others into an intimate and restful relationship with our Lord. They guide us in taking up the yoke of Christ, as described in Matthew 11:29-30: “Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”

The image of the yoke may seem daunting, but it reveals a beautiful truth: When we join with Christ, everything becomes possible. Just as animals working together under a yoke find their tasks lighter and more manageable, we, too, discover our true purpose and unity within the body of Christ.

In our Diocese of Syracuse, we are embracing a collaborative approach, working as a team to provide comprehensive accompaniment throughout all stages of life. Our offices, including the Office of Child and Family Catechesis, the Office of Adolescent Catechesis & Discipleship, the Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry, the Office of Adult and Ministerial Formation, and the Office of Pastoral Leadership, collaborate to support parish ministries in their efforts to evangelize and catechize within our community. Together, we strive to help all members of our parish come to know Jesus more personally, more intimately and more deeply.

Catechetical Sunday is not only a time to honor the ministry of our catechists, but it also serves as a reminder to all of us, baptized members of the Church, of our role and responsibilities as catechists. Parents, as the first and primary teachers of their children, have a profound influence on nurturing faith. They bear witness to the holiness of everyday activities when carried out with love, mercy and a missionary spirit. Every one of us shares in the mission that Jesus began.

On Sept. 17, 2023, let us come together as a parish community, rejoicing in the knowledge that we are all called to bring the Good News of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, to others. Let us embrace the peace that his yoke offers us and extend it to those who labor and are burdened.

Catechists, we express our heartfelt gratitude to you for your tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to our faith community. You are the guiding lights on our spiritual journey, and we are immensely blessed to have you in our midst.

As we prepare to celebrate Catechetical Sunday, may we reflect on the words of St. Teresa of Calcutta: “The fruit of faith is love, and the fruit of love is service.” Let our faith lead us to love, and let that love guide us in serving one another, especially those who labor and are burdened.

Let us keep in our hearts the beautiful message of Catechetical Sunday: “Come all who labor and are burdened!” Together, as a diocesan family, we will continue to shine the light of faith, hope and love into the world.