Celebrating Creation in all its glory’; local retreat focuses on the environment

By Katherine Rakowski

Contributing writer

Earth Day ignites joy for the beauty we have around us in God’s creation. But Earth Day also ignites fear that we are not doing enough to love and respect God’s Earth. And so, Earth Day, held April 22, is an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate the Earth, re-examine Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ and dive into the principle of Caring for God’s Creation, one of the seven principles of Catholic Social Teaching. The faithful around the Diocese did just that, leaving them feeling hopeful about what they can do for Mother Earth.

The Diocese welcomed Sister Linda Neil, CSJ, to lead an Earth Day retreat at Christ the King Retreat House titled “Eco-Spirituality: Celebrating Creation in all its glory.” She focused on celebrating creation and our place alongside it, and led a discussion on Laudato Si’, which calls for action to better care for the Earth.

“The encyclical is central to living a life of virtue and living as disciples of Jesus. We need to see our life with creation as vital to living the Gospel,” she said. “The Catholic Mission is connected to how we treat the Earth.”

Two parishes that highlighted these Catholic principles for Earth Day were St. Francis Church in Binghamton and All Saints Church in Syracuse.

Members of the Care for Creation Task Force from St. Francis Church attended the Earth Day Celebration at Ross Park Zoo in Binghamton on April 22. One of the highlights was the unveiling of a banner created by the Confirmation class featuring artwork done by the younger classes about climate problems.

Care for Creation Task Force member Nora Bush shared how important the project was to the Confirmation students, several of them active members on the task force.

“The kids are worried,” she said. “They’re the emerging leaders of the Church, so they know they need to step up in this mission.”

Task force members also passed out information on Laudato Si’, as well as two programs that St. Francis is involved with: CathCAP and Metro IAF, both organizations that help others to reduce carbon emissions and create a healthier environment.

Programs like these are great to help people get started, said task force member Ann Wolanski.

“It’s just overwhelming to think of environmental damage, and it leaves you wondering what can I do? But when we all do small things together, we can do a lot,” she shared.

Task force member Joanne Corey agrees it’s important to get involved. “I really feel like this is part of me living out my faith — to care for the earth, repair the damage that we’ve done and do everything we can to preserve the future.”

Wolanski added that even small things make a big impact. “Even if one person comes to our table and learns something new, we’ve made a difference.”

All Saints Church was busy celebrating the Earth and creation in special liturgies at the Saturday Vigil and Sunday Masses over Earth Day weekend. At the Sunday Masses, the procession included children carrying up symbols of creation. The Children’s Liturgy of the Word included children-driven discussions on why the Earth is hurting, and how individuals and communities can work together to restore and help creation. Paragraphs 1 and 2 of Laudato Si’ were read at each Mass, followed by a reflection by guest Sr. Linda Neil who visited All Saints after the Diocesan Retreat. She reminded people that, just like in the Emmaus story when Jesus shares himself with us, we can share that love and use that love to save the planet.

“The Eucharist is an act of cosmic love that embraces and penetrates all creation,” she said. “It is a source of light and motivation for our concerns for the environment directing us to be stewards of all creation.”

Parishioners also viewed a slideshow of the beautiful Native Plant Garden that the youth have been working on all year, and many new families and individuals signed up to help with the garden.

“The Masses left many with a renewed commitment and optimism in caring for our common home and answering Pope Francis’ call to be better stewards of the Earth,” Director of Faith Formation Michael Songer shared.

Earth Day is once a year, but taking care of the Earth is for every day. If you would like information on how to become more involved by joining the Diocesan Care for Creation Task Force, or if you would like to start a task force at your parish, contact Dave Babcock at dave.babcock21@gmail.com.