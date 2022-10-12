Cicero parish celebrates 10 years of CNY sainthood

Upstate New York celebrates 10 years of sainthood this month for two courageous women of deep faith, natives to our area.

Sacred Heart Church on Route 11 (Brewerton Road) in Cicero will celebrate the lives of St Marianne Cope and Saint Kateri Tekakwitha who were canonized in Rome by Pope Benedict XVI this month in 2012. A brunch presentation will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 with presentations from two noted CNY women with links to the saints.

Kate Mahoney will share her personal story of healing, a miracle attributed to Mother Marianne’s intercession and eventual part of her recognition for sainthood. Also, Terry Steele will give her presentation on Native American healing, honoring St. Kateri’s good works. Steele is well known for her first-person talks on the life of the first Native American saint to be canonized.

Tickets for the event, hosted by the parish’s Ladies of Faith, are $10 which includes brunch. Seats can be reserved online at sacredheartofcicero.com or by calling the parish office at 315-699-2752.