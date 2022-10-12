CTK Retreat House to host Eucharistic Miracles Exhibition

Christ the King Retreat House is honored to have been chosen as a site to host the Eucharistic Miracles Exhibition from Oct. 18 through Oct. 23. The hours for the exhibition will be 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Should you wish to visit the exhibit on the weekend please call 315-446-2680 for hours.

The exhibition was created and designed by Blessed Carlo Acutis. Blessed Carlo wanted to share his belief in Jesus’ Real Presence in the Eucharist and traveled to many countries to provide the documentation and photographic evidence you will see.

The exhibition will amaze and astound you. For example, consecrated hosts take on the visible form and scientific nature of flesh and blood that relate to a man who suffered great torture.

Carlo was an Italian teenager, a gamer and computer programmer who loved soccer and the Eucharist. He had a devotion to St. Francis of Assisi. Carlo died of leukemia at the young age of 15. He offered his sufferings for Pope Benedict XVI and for the Church, saying, “I offer all the suffering I will have to suffer for the Lord, for the Pope and the Church.”

Christ the King Retreat House would like to thank the Exhibition Committee of Holy Cross Church and Bishop Douglas J. Lucia for the opportunity to display this inspiring exhibition. The retreat house will have 12 displays set up in the front hall and foyer. All are welcome to attend and witness this statement of faith.

Christ the King Retreat House and Conference Center is a retreat and meeting facility in the heart of the city, on 500 Brookford Road in Syracuse (13224). Over 9,000 people visit CTK annually for retreats, meetings, discussions and lectures. The mission of CTK is to provide the community with an environment and opportunities for spiritual, personal and professional growth, healing and peace.