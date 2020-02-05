Dads Basketball Game at IC School raises money for Road to Emmaus

The annual Dads Basketball Game is a tradition during Catholic Schools Week at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville. This is always a fun and friendly game that everyone looks forward to. Meeting old and new friends is always a treat for the kids. The coaches are Father Thomas Ryan for the White Team and Principal Nancy Ferrarone for the Blue Team. The winning coach designates a local charity to receive part of the 50/50 raffle. This year’s winning coach is Father Ryan; the charity he picked is Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse: “a dynamic ministry that brings the presence of the Catholic Church to the poor, hungry, isolated, and homeless of the south side and the city of Syracuse.” (Photo courtesy Caroline A. Calimlim)