Diocese welcomes new liturgy director

The Diocese of Syracuse has announced that Joshua Corcoran has joined the staff as Director of the Office of Liturgy and RCIA.

Corcoran most recently served as director of music and liturgy at St. Joseph Church in Camillus and has worked in various liturgical and music positions at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Syracuse, Holy Cross Church in DeWitt and Le Moyne College in Syracuse. He holds a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from SUNY Fredonia.

As director of the office, Corcoran will serve as a resource in all matters that pertain to the celebration of the Sacred Liturgy throughout the diocese. He will collaborate with diocesan, cathedral and parish liturgy and music leaders as well as offer direction and consultation to clergy and the laity on all matters pertaining to the liturgy and the R.C.I.A. (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults).