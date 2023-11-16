Election Day winner: Our Lady of Pompei’s Spaghetti Supper

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Seventy-four years old and still really cookin’, it’s a Northside Syracuse tradition that never gets old. The annual Election Day Dinner at Our Lady of Pompei Church served up generous portions of spaghetti, meatballs and fun as everyday people, politicians and public servants enjoyed a great meal and nonpartisan camaraderie.

Betty Ann Coia has been working the serving line as a volunteer for 35 of her 88 years. “I’m the oldest person in this place!” she proclaimed.

At a nearby table, DeEtta Hilts and Carole Coling from Eaton were on hand for just their second time, the first since 2020. The pandemic forced a drive-thru take-out-only affair in 2021. What’s the best part of in-person attendance? “People watching,” DeEtta shares. “We’re watching all the politicians!”

The annual dinner is well known for attracting candidates running for office, elected officials and other public figures. They are always outnumbered, though, by the people from all over Central New York who wouldn’t miss the dinner, the generous helpings and the food times for anything.

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia was on hand, as was Pompei’s pastor, Father Dan Caruso, who looked ready-to-cook in red apron and chef’s hat that could double as an Italian flag.

There’s more in our next Catholic Sun; until then, enjoy some photos of the day.

(Sun photos l Chuck Wainwright)